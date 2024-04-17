Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Up 8.6% in March

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Harbor Diversified Price Performance

OTCMKTS HRBR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. 58,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,674. Harbor Diversified has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $88.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.