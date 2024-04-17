Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Up 8.6% in March

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Harbor Diversified Price Performance
OTCMKTS HRBR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. 58,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,674. Harbor Diversified has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $88.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.67.
About Harbor Diversified
