Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.65

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 472878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBUS. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,208,000 after buying an additional 9,814,038 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,438,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 309,654 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 926.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.