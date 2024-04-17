iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,359 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

