Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $103.14. 846,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,784. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

