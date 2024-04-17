iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,867,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 2,130,139 shares.The stock last traded at $33.31 and had previously closed at $33.21.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

