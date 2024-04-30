GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.09.

GEHC traded down $11.70 on Tuesday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,601,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.75. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

