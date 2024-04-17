Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 215,000 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,384,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,321 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,076,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,942,000 after acquiring an additional 950,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 506,941 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.17. 17,492,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,036,281. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.48. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

