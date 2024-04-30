Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEE traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 10,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,141. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lee Enterprises

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 726,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,335. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.