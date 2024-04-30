Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter.
Lee Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LEE traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 10,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,141. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lee Enterprises
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lee Enterprises
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lee Enterprises
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Seagate Technology Warns Cloud Demand is Heating Up
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.