Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance
MD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,198. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Pediatrix Medical Group
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pediatrix Medical Group
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Seagate Technology Warns Cloud Demand is Heating Up
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.