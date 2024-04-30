Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,198. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

