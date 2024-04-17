Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,138 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 146.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. 3,420,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,714,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

