Investment House LLC Has $531,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,717,000 after buying an additional 209,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

EBAY opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.