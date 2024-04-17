Sfmg LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,513 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $256,613,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $99,908,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,444 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 16,201,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,172,082. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

