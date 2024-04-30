LGL Partners LLC Has $15.59 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IJR traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,675. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

