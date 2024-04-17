Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Easterly Government Properties
Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties Price Performance
Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 961,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,726. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 557.92%.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Easterly Government Properties
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.