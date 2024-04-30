CM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 17.8% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $41,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.61. 2,633,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

