Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $232.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

