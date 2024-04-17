Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHGKY opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.
About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.