Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,615. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.