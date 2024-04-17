The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.81

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 206741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

