Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.31% from the company’s current price.

LTRX has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Lantronix Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of LTRX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.12. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 182,552 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

