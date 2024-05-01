Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.16. The stock had a trading volume of 453,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.12.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

