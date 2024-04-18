ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.67) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.22) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).

Shares of LON ASC traded up GBX 12.40 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 362 ($4.51). 400,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 362.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 380.08. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320.33 ($3.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 794 ($9.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £431.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.74, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, insider William Barker bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £47,450 ($59,068.84). 50.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

