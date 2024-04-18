Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Stake Lowered by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $183.23 and a twelve month high of $238.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.70 and its 200-day moving average is $216.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

