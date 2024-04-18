Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 257,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 112,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$92.94 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.67.
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
