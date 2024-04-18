Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 19th.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

