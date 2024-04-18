CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 180.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Shares of DUSA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,504 shares. The stock has a market cap of $438.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

