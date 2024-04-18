CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.23 and a 200-day moving average of $224.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

