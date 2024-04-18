Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

