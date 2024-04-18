Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 2.2% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.50.

Equinix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $9.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $743.94. 130,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $838.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $801.76. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

