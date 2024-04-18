Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.33. 346,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

