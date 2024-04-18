Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,160 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 2.1% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $191.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.20. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.83.

View Our Latest Report on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.