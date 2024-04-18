Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $5.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 9,683,005 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $601.46 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,301.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

