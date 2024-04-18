Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $5.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 9,683,005 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $601.46 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,301.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

