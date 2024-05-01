Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $193.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.95 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.51 and its 200 day moving average is $194.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.