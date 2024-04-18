Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $94.65 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Electroneum has a market cap of $94.65 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002252 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,060,555 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

