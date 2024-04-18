Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 0.1%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $745.69 and last traded at $750.04. Approximately 421,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,049,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $750.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $764.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.84 billion, a PE ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

