Federated Hermes Inc. Has $107.47 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,029 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of Lululemon Athletica worth $107,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $5.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.70. 786,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,125. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

