HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,629 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.1 %

VOD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 956,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,240,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

