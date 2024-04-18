HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 770 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,218,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 49,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,054. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.62.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

