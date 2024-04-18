HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 194.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,541 shares during the period. Kenvue accounts for about 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $35,544,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $7,764,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $2,507,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,435 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574,250. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

