Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 520 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $170.00. 3,026,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,740,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day moving average is $207.54. The company has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73, a PEG ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.53 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.35.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

