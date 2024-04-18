iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $502.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

