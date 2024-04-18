Ninety One UK Ltd Has $180.27 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $180,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,363 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in AerCap by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,708,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AerCap by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after buying an additional 327,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AerCap by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.90. 769,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,428. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $88.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

