iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.20. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.