J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $204.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.83.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

