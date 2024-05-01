Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Decreases By 9.2%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 78,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

