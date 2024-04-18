Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lennar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $153.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.