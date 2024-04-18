Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Columbia India Consumer ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:INCO opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.02 million, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.55. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

