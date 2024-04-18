Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 128,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $275.10 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.26 and a 200 day moving average of $261.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

