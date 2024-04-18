Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.86. 835,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

