Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Boosted by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $1,053,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $401.65. The company had a trading volume of 72,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,507. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

